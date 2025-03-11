Panorama Studios, the film’s official distributor, announced that the release date of Kesari Veer has been pushed to May 16, 2025, to ensure a “more impactful worldwide launch” in theatres.

The release date of the Suniel Shetty starrer period drama film Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath has been postponed. The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 14, 2025.

Along with Suniel Shetty, the film also stars Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The film is bankrolled by the veteran producer Kanu Cauhan and is directed by Prince Dhiman. While announcing the new release date of the film, Panorama Studios wrote, “The love and anticipation for ‘Kesari Veer’ have been overwhelming. To ensure a more impactful worldwide launch, we are now moving the release date to May 16, 2025.”

As per a press note, Kesari Veer delves “into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in 14th century AD.”

Sharing his passion for the project, Producer Kanu Chauhan said that the story was deeply personal to him and a dream he longed to bring this lesser-known chapter of history to light. Prince Dhiman described how the narrative moved him emotionally, sparking thorough research to ensure every detail reflects historical accuracy.

More details regarding the film are awaited.

In the coming months, Suniel will also be seen in various projects like Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath, Welcome to the Jungle, a show Nanda Devi with Lionsgate, and Hunter 3.

