Audiences are calling Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 a powerful and must-watch film. It also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles

Akshay Kumar made a comeback to the big screen on April 18 with his new movie Kesari Chapter 2. The film tells the untold story of what happened after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Since it released on Good Friday, it saw a good number of people in theatres right from the morning. Audiences are calling it a powerful and must-watch film. Kesari Chapter 2 also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles. Madhavan plays the main rival to Akshay Kumar in this pre-Independence courtroom drama, while Ananya takes on the role of Akshay’s young protégé.

Fans who watched the morning shows of Kesari Chapter 2 took to social media to share their thoughts, and most of the reviews have been very positive. Many called the film a 'masterpiece' with 'hard-hitting' facts and visuals, praising Akshay and Madhavan’s strong screen presence and the film’s gripping storyline.

One of the social media users wrote, "#kesari2 has been seen! Blockbuster stuff! Solid assured storytelling! @akshaykumar in full form! Goosebump moments!! All departments top notch! Whatte BGM! Picture hit hai !!"

Another person tweeted, "#KesariChapter2Review:-3.5/5. #Kesari2 is a brilliantly written courtroom drama along with hard-hitting subject and some terrifying visuals. #AkshayKumar and #RMadhavan have delivered memorable performances. Whereas #AnanyaPanday irritates the audience with poor performance."

Kesari Chapter 2: Powerful film on Jallianwala Bagh massacre . #AkshayKumar shines as C Sankaran Nair . Compelling storyline, emotional depth, and historical significance . A must-watch for history Enthusiasts and cinema lovers!

#KesariChapter2 is a powerful & emotionally charged film, this historical drama brings to life the tragic events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with heart-wrenching authenticity....

performance by #AkshayKumar & @ActorMadhavan

Must watch movie #Kesari2 pic.twitter.com/g65hE4oDLz — Varsha Singh (@VarshaSingh_) April 18, 2025

#KesariChapter2Review:-3.5/5#Kesari2 is a brilliantly written Court Room Drama alongwith Hard Hitting Subject and Some terrifying visuals #AkshayKumar and #RMadhavan has delivered memorable performances

Whereas #AnanyaPanday irritates the audience with poor performance pic.twitter.com/QVTf7DAbjk — Mr. Filmologist (@Mr_Filmologist) April 18, 2025

The third person wrote, "You may have heard many stories, but this is a storm. This is not just a film, it is an incomplete account… a call for justice (sic)."

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film hit theatres on April 18 and is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019).