Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently watched Akshay Kumar’s recent release, “Kesari Chapter 2,” and praised the movie for its portrayal.

However, he expressed concerns over certain dialogue choices in the film, stating that C. Sankaran Nair would never have used the words spoken by Akshay’s character in the film. After watching the film, Shashi Tharoor expressed his opinions, praising the historical drama for its overall impact. The Congress MP shared, “I thought it was an amazingly well-made, well-crafted film. It took some liberties with historical fact, but it says at the very beginning it’s fiction. But what it did was capture the spirit of resistance, especially using the instruments of the British court system. You can’t win in the end. And we, sadly, waited 28 years after Jallianwala Bagh to become free.”

“But the message of the film was brilliantly done. I must say, as usual, in a very high-quality production, the acting, the direction, the way the story unfolded, everything was just so compelling. There wasn’t one dull moment. I mean, I was worried that for many people, just seeing courtroom scenes might not be so compelling.”

Shashi Tharoor, who is himself from Kerala, went on to state, “But the way the story came out, I think it was impossible to turn your eye away for one second. Very riveting, very well done. I’ve been a fan of Sir Chettur Shankaran Nair for a long time. In fact, eight years ago, here in Tiruvannamalai, I delivered a speech memorializing him and talking about his life and achievements. But though some of this, of course, romanticizes him, if you like, in a very, very positive way, I think the fact that he was a man of courage and principle and integrity comes through. He would never have used some of the words that Akshay Kumar uses, particularly a certain four-letter word, which would never have come out of Sir Chettur Shankaran Nair.”

Akshay Kumar, who portrays the role of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair in the film, used the phrase “f**k you” in one of the scenes. Keasri Chapter 2 is directed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi, and it also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in key roles.

