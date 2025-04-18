Kesari Chapter 2 pays fitting tribute to the contribution of C Shankaran Nair, the man who brought down the British Empire to its knees, with the nuanced performance of Akshay Kumar. The film is a must-watch for every Indian.

Director: Karan Singh Tyagi

Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan

Runtime: 2hr 15mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 4 stars

In the aftermath of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, where over 10000 Indians, men, women, and children were martyred, one man, C. Shankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar), challenges General Dyer and the crown in court. Nair fights against the mighty empire to prove that the heinous genocide was a conspiracy by Dyer against the millions of innocents. In his journey, Nair goes through various setbacks, humiliation, and even personal loss, and despite all the hurdles, the way Nair exposes the British Empire is something every Indian should witness on the big screen.

The 1919 Baisakhi is called as 'Khooni Baisakhi' as millions of innocents were brutally gunned down and martyred by the order of General Dyer at Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar. Over the years, we have read, heard, studied and even seen the massacre through various movies and series (read: The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Sardar Udham). However, Kesari Chapter 2 stands out because it narrates the aftermath of the bloodbath, where Shankaran Nair brings down the British Empire to their knees. It's sad that many people (including me) didn't know about Nair or his valour. We were not taught about him in school, or unfortunately, there is not even a mention of his trial, except in the book, The Case That Shook the Empire. The team Kesari Chapter 2 deserves a notable mention for bringing out one shameful fact, that how Brits were trying to frame the martyrs as extremists, and were justifying the massacre.

The movie captures your attention from the first minute. It starts with the evening of 1919 Baisakhi, where people gathered at the Bagh were mercilessly killed. The script quickly transfers to Nair's world, where he's been awarded a knighthood by the British Crown in 1912. Nair goes through a change of heart, and he challenges the Empire in court with the help of Dilreet Gill (Ananya Panday). The movie shifts into a courtroom drama, and Nair faces a strong opposition from Neville McKinley (R Madhavan). Debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi, who hails from a law background, has made sure not to make the courtroom drama tedious. The proceedings are presented with twists and turns, leaving the viewers thrilled by the revelations. Though there are some over-the-top moments in the courtroom battle, the actors performed subtly, giving out more realistic approach.

Watch the trailer of Kesari Chapter 2

Speaking about the performances, Akshay Kumar has delivered one of his best performances of his career. Akshay Invibes Nair, and you start living with his journey. There are moments pre-interval and post-interval where Akki steals the show without being over-dramatic. His monologue in the climax, and the way he challenges Brits to 'f**k off' will swell your heart with pride. From being the Empire's favourite to their biggest threat, Akshay pays perfect homage to Nair.

Ananya Panday, the girl, has transformed into a performer, and how. It's hard to believe that she's the same Ananya who had this lethargic screen presence and unintentionally funny tone. Ananya commands her emotions effectively and shines in the court, or even while confronting Kumar. Ananya has shown a huge improvement as an actor.

R Madhavan, as expected, becomes the scene-stealer, right from his entry. He sets the bar high during intermission, making himself a worthy opponent. There are two scenes when Madhavan overpowers Kumar, and his strong presence will leave you in awe. However, as the movie marches towards the climax, his character feels unrequited.

Special mention to Krish Rao, who plays the role of Pargat. He acts as an anchor of the film and motivates Nair to fight against the Empire. Simon Paisley Day plays General Dyer, and you'll end up hating him to the core. The movie gives an insight into Dyer's hatred towards Sikhs, and he portrays it effectively. Amit Sial, who plays the role of the Brits' legal advisor, does a brilliant job.

Keasri Chapter 2 works because of the screenplay and dialogue that keep you interested. There are sequences where you will cry and clap hard. The song Teri Mitti from Kesari Chapter 1 echoes the pain of the massacre, and it will leave you emotional.

Let's discuss the shortcomings. The movie does feel stretched, especially in the second half. The courtroom drama looks tedious after a while. The massacre is the core of this film. Yet, you might recall how Sardar Udham or Ajay Devgn's Bhagat Singh showed the horrors of the British Empire. The song featuring Masaba looked unnecessary.

Overall, despite a few flaws, Keasri Chapter 2 is a must-watch for every Indian. After watching it, you will also feel that the British Empire owes an apology to India, and they should say 'Sorry'.