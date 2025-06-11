After impressing the critics and masses, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday's hard-hitting courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, will now premiere on OTT.

Before bringing the house down with Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar was seen in the hard-hitting courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2. The film earned rave reviews and did good business at the box office. Now, the movie is finally releasing on OTT, and Akki made a special announcement.

On X, Akshay dropped a promo of Kesari 2 and confirmed that the movie will be premiering on JioHotstar, June 13. He shared the video with the caption, "The story you know, the truth you don’t! Witness the aftermath of Jallianwala Bagh in #KesariChapter2, streaming June 13 onwards, only on @JioHotstar."