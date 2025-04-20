Ananya Panday is winning praises from the masses for her fiery performance in Kesari Chapter 2. However, Katrina Kaif tend to ignore her while praising the movie and Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

Katrina Kaif is impressed with Kesari Chapter 2. She has congratulated Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan but ignored Ananya Panday in her appreciation post. Just like several netizens, Katrina lauded team Kesari 2 and penned a note congratulating the team. On her Instagram stories, Katrina wrote, "An untold story told so beautifully by Karan Tyagi… Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari, so proud of you… Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan were just terrific. Congrats Dharma Movies, Leo Movies Collective, Karan Johar." Kaif praised everyone, except Ananya Panday. Later, Katrina shared another story for Ananya, but it's nowhere to be found.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Keasri Chapter 2 is roaring in the cinemas, and after a slow start, people are flocking to cinemas to witness the life of C Shankran Nair (played by Kumar), who brought the British Empire to its knees for the heinous genocide that happened at Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar in 1913. Ever since the film was released, netizens and fans have been praising it and voicing in support for the movie. The biggest surprise element of the film is arguably Ananya Panday. The actress who made her debut with Student of the Year 2 transformed herself into Dilreet Kaur, and left many audience members speechless with her performance.

There is a similar line in every review of Kesari 2: "Ananya Panday will leave you surprised." This role can prove to be a clutter-breaker for Ananya.

The movie was released in cinemas on April 18. Despite the Good Friday holiday, the movie shockingly opened to low numbers. On day one, the film earned Rs 7.50 crores. However, the film showed a jump of 20% on Saturday, earning Rs 10 crores, and taking the domestic total to 17.50 crores. Going ahead, the movie will definitely score well on Sunday and will even hold its momentum in the weekdays.