Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film is all set to release in theatres on April 18.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film is proving to be historic, especially with the first reviews coming in. Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in lead roles, is a historical courtroom drama film, based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair who fought against the British Empire in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. On Tuesday, a special screening of the film was held in Delhi, after which a review was shared by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who called Kesari Chapter 2 a "powerful and moving tribute to India’s freedom movement and the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh".

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and praised the film and the stellar cast. "The film Kesari Chapter 2 presents the spirit of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice in a very impactful and emotional manner. Every scene is filled with pride and inspiration. Best wishes to Shri @akshaykumar, Shri @ActorMadhavan, and the entire team of #KesariChapter2. Thanks to Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri Ji for the invitation to the film screening," she wrote.

Akshay Kumar's former co-star Asin Thottumkal's husband Rahul Sharma also took to X and wrote, "We’ve all read about Jallianwala Bagh in history books, but nothing prepares you for the truth I witnessed today at the special screening of #Kesari2. I’m short of words for how deeply moved I am. This is content, deserving of a National Award. Brilliant performances by @akshaykumar and @ActorMadhavan. Don’t miss it."

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, also reviewed the film and praised Akshay Kumar's performance in it. "Kesari Chapter 2 is a powerful, deeply moving, and evocative cinematic ode to India’s freedom movement and to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. This gripping narrative that transports you into the middle of the courtroom where Akshay Kumar essaying the role of lawyer Sir C," he wrote.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film is all set to release in theatres on April 18. Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019).

READ | This actress was Rekha's stepmother, had Rs 100 crore net worth, was accused of being 'other woman', husband destroyed her life, she died at just 47 due to..