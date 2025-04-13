After the 2019 hit Kesari, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar have now joined hands together for its spiritual sequel Kesari Chapter 2. Rana Daggubati has shared his review of the upcoming historical drama.

Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the leading roles, the historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is slated to release in the cinemas worldwide on April 18. The film is based on how the advocate C Shankaran Nair, played by Akshay, fought against the British Raj to uncover the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kesari Chapter 2 is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Nair's great-grandson and his wife.

A few days ahead of its release, Rana Daggubati shared the review of the historical drama on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote, "Just watched an incredible historical courtroom drama — Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. A powerful, important film that stands tall and stays deep with the Indian in you. This is storytelling that deserves to be seen across languages.We at Suresh Productions will do everything we can to bring this cinematic gem to Telugu audiences in the best way in cinemas. A must-watch. And great performances by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. #KesariChapter2." Resharing his post on his account, Akshay wrote, "Thank you so much for your kind words Rana. It feels truly rewarding when a film like Kesari Chapter 2 connects so deeply. Lots of love."

Kesari Chapter 2 is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 period war film Kesari, which was based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and 20,000 Afghant tribesmen. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kesari was a commercial success as it earned Rs 208 crore gross worldwide.

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar have now joined hands together for Kesari Chapter 2, which is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut. The historical courtroom drama also stars Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Amit Sial, Steven Hartley, Mark Bennington, and Alexx O’Nell in pivotal roles.



