The historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh marks the feature directorial debut of Karan Singh Tyagi. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the leading roles. It received majorly positive reviews from the audiences and critics, and is performing well at the box office. One of the most important scenes in Kesari Chapter 2 has Akshay Kumar's character of C Sankaran Nair saying "f**ck you" to the British empire. Now, Karan Singh Tyagi has defended the use of the phrase and explained why the team felt it was necessary to include it in the film.

Talking to Filmy Shilmy, the director said, "It was very important for us to include the 'f**k you' in the film because, for us, the whole point was to look the British in the eye and say 'f**k you' for what they had done. That was the courage we imbibed from Sankaran Nair’s story, and it’s the same courage we wanted to depict." When he was further asked if the usage of the phrase was historically accurate, Karan added, "The term originated in the 16th century. We did our research, we spoke to historians, and conducted all necessary background checks."

The scene having the expletive word was also included in the trailer of the film. At the trailer launch, when Akshay Kumar was asked about the same, he had said, "Yes, I used that word. But what’s surprising is that you noticed this, yet the phrase 'you are still a slave' wasn’t seen as a major insult? I think there’s no greater insult than that. I would have been happier if you had pointed out the use of the word 'slave' rather than focusing on 'f**k you.'"

Apart from Akshay, Madhavan, and Ananya, Kesari Chapter 2 also stars Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Amit Sial, Steven Hartley, Mark Bennington, and Alexx O’Nell in pivotal roles. The film is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 period war drama Kesari, which was also headlined by Akshay Kumar and based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and 20,000 Afghant tribesmen.

