Also led by R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 has earned Rs 93.50 crore gross worldwide and should cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office on Sunday.

Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the leading roles, the historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh was released in cinemas on April 18. The film, which also features Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Amit Sial, Steven Hartley, Mark Bennington, Alexx O’Nell, Jaipreet Singh, and Krish Rao in pivotal roles, struggled at the box office in its first week, but has gained momentum in its second weekend again.

Sharing the latest box office update, veteran film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media accounts and wrote, "POWER OF SOLID CONTENT...KesariChapter2 springs a massive surprise – its *second Saturday* collections are close to its *first Friday* (₹ 7.84 cr), which had the advantage of the Good Friday holiday. A rarity in today's times! An excellent 77.78% growth on its second Saturday clearly indicates that the film is here to stay for a while. Another strong showing today (Sunday) should comfortably push Kesari Chapter 2 past the Rs 65 cr mark. Kesari Chapter 2 (Week 2) Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: Rs 57.79 cr. India biz."

Talking about its global collections, Kesari Chapter 2 has earned Rs 93.50 crore in its nine days of release, as per the industry tracking portal Sacnilk. On its tenth day, i.e. on Sunday, April 27, it is highly likely that the film will cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office. With Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 releasing on May 1, we would have to wait and watch if the Akshay Kumar film is able to breach the Rs 100-crore mark in India as well.

The historical courtroom drama, helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, is based on how the advocate C Shankaran Nair, played by Akshay, fought against the British Raj to uncover the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Nair's great-grandson and his wife.

