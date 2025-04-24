Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday's Kesari Chapter 2 is steady in the weekend, and most likely it will cross Rs 100 crore worldwide by the second weekend.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday-starrer has completed its first week, and the movie has grossed Rs 75 crore worldwide. The second instalment in the Kesari franchise is based on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the courtroom trial by C Shankaran Nair, who brought down the British Empire to its knees. The movie was released in cinemas on April 18 and received overwhelmingly positive reviews and favourable word of mouth.

Box office tracking portal Sancilk reported the early estimate for Thursday. As per the portal, on Thursday, Kesari 2 earned Rs 3.50 crores, taking the domestic collection to Rs 46.10 crores. Till Wednesday, the worldwide collection of Keasri 2 stands at Rs 70.70 crores. With Thursday's domestic collection, the movie has grossed 74 crores. The final collection of day 7 will be around Rs 75 crores worldwide.

Going ahead, Kesari will have to face little competition from Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero and Pratik Gandhi's Phule. However, Kesari is most likely to remain the audience's first choice and will cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide by the second weekend.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, and is based on the book The Man Who Shook The Empire. The historical courtroom drama is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 period war film Kesari, which was also headlined by Akshay Kumar and produced by Karan Johar, and based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and 20,000 Afghan tribesmen.

The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial is Akshay Kumar's second release of the year after historical war drama Sky Force, which hit theatres in January and earned Rs 113 crore net in India. The National Award-winning actor also has the comedy Housefull 5 and the legal drama Jolly LLB 3 lined up for release this year.