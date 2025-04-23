Produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, Kesari Chapter 2 is is based on how the advocate C Shankaran Nair, played by Akshay Kumar, fought against the British Raj to uncover the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the leading roles, the historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh hit theatres last week on April 18. The film is backed by Karan Johar and helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut. It also features Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Amit Sial, Steven Hartley, Mark Bennington, Alexx O’Nell, Jaipreet Singh, and Krish Rao in pivotal roles with Masaba Gupta in a special appearance and Vicky Kaushal acts as the narrator.

Despite the overwhelming positive reviews from the audiences and critics, Kesari Chapter 2 continues to struggle at the box office and hasn't been able to cross the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office. In its first five days, the film earned Rs 39 crore net in India and grossed Rs 64.40 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, the historical courtroom drama collected Rs 3.20 crore net in India, taking its six-day domestic net figures to Rs 42.20 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2 is is based on how the advocate C Shankaran Nair, played by Akshay, fought against the British Raj to uncover the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Nair's great-grandson and his wife.

The historical courtroom drama is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 period war film Kesari, which was also headlined by Akshay Kumar and produced by Karan Johar, and based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and 20,000 Afghant tribesmen.

The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial is Akshay Kumar's second release of the year after historical war drama Sky Force, which hit theatres in January and earned Rs 113 crore net in India. The National Award-winning actor also has the comedy Housefull 5 and the legal drama Jolly LLB 3 lined up for release this year.

READ | Made in Rs 15 crore, this film earned Rs 330 crore, heroine was Pakistani actress, director never made any movie again