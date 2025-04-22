Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, the historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 has Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair fighting against the British Raj to uncover the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 shows how the advocate C Shankaran Nair, played by Akshay Kumar, fought against the British Raj to uncover the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film, backed by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions and helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in the leading roles. Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Nair's great-grandson and his wife.

In its first four days, the Akshay Kumar-starrer earned Rs 34 crore net in India and grossed Rs 56.60 crore worldwide. It had earned Rs 4.50 crore in India on its first Monday. As per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari Chapter 2 stayed steady on its first Tuesday and collected Rs 4.75 crore on April 22. This takes the five-day domestic net earnings of the film to Rs 38.75 crore. This means that Karan Singh Tyagi directorial will easily collect Rs 50 crore net in India in its first week.

Apart from Akshay, Madhavan, and Ananya, Kesari Chapter 2 also stars Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Amit Sial, Steven Hartley, Mark Bennington, and Alexx O’Nell in pivotal roles. The film is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 period war drama Kesari, which was also headlined by Akshay Kumar and based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and 20,000 Afghant tribesmen.

Kesari Chapter 2 is Akshay Kumar's second release of the year after the historical war drama Sky Force, which hit theatres in January and earned Rs 113 crore net in India. The National Award-winning actor also has the comedy Housefull 5 and the legal drama Jolly LLB 3 lined up for release this year.

