Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 has grossed Rs 50 crore worldwide. The historical courtroom drama, backed by Karan Johar and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, features Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan.

Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the leading roles, the historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh was released in the cinemas on April 18. The film is based on how the advocate C Shankaran Nair, played by Akshay, fought against the British Raj to uncover the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kesari Chapter 2 is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Nair's great-grandson and his wife.

In its opening weekend, the Akshay Kumar film earned Rs 29.5 crore net in India and grossed Rs 49.75 crore worldwide. On its first Monday, i.e. on April 21, Kesari Chapter 2 added Rs 4.50 crore net to its domestic earnings, as per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk. This is 62.50% less than its Sunday collections of Rs 12 crore. This means that Kesari 2 has earned Rs 34 crore net in India in the first four days and has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the global box office.

Kesari Chapter 2 is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 period war film Kesari, which was also headlined by Akshay Kumar and based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and 20,000 Afghant tribesmen. The recent release is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, and also stars Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Amit Sial, Steven Hartley, Mark Bennington, and Alexx O’Nell in pivotal roles. Kesari and Kesari Chapter 2 are bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

The historical courtroom drama is Akshay Kumar's second release of the year after historical war drama Sky Force, which hit theatres in January and earned Rs 113 crore net in India. The National Award-winning actor also has the comedy Housefull 5 and the legal drama Jolly LLB 3 lined up for release this year.

