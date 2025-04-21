On Sunday, which was the third day of its release, the movie saw a 30% increase in earnings. The film was released on April 18 and started off with Rs 7.75 crore on day one.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s new film Kesari Chapter 2 is getting a lot of love from the audience. Thanks to positive word of mouth, the film’s box office numbers went up over the weekend.

On Sunday, which was the third day of its release, the movie saw a 30% increase in earnings. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari Chapter 2 earned an impressive Rs 12.25 crore on its third day. The film was released on April 18 and started off with Rs 7.75 crore on day one. Thanks to positive reviews, it picked up on the second day with Rs 9.75 crore, showing steady growth over the weekend.

The total box office collection of Kesari Chapter 2 has now reached Rs 29.75 crore. With strong word of mouth and good reviews, the film is expected to cross Rs 50 crore by the end of its first week.

Kesari Chapter 2 tells the Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The movie shows the aftermath of the heinous genocide, where one man, C Shankaran Nair, stands tall against the British Empire, and brings General Dyer and the Viceroy Commission to court, seeking to expose their crime before the world. The movie is directed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi. The movie is currently running in cinemas near you.