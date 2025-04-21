Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday's courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 continues to dominate the box office, and is now racing towards the Rs 50 crore mark.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 is riding high due to glorious word of mouth. As expected, the film had a fantastic Sunday, earning over Rs 12 crore in India. Box office tracking portal Sacnilk shared the early estimates for Sunday and reported that the film has earned Rs 12.25 crores. With this, the Kesari Chapter 2 weekend total is Rs 29.75 crores, and the final weekend figure will go up to Rs 30 crores.

As far as the worldwide collection is concerned, the movie is racing for the Rs 50 crore mark. Till Saturday, the movie's worldwide gross was Rs 30 crores. With Sunday's collection, the movie will easily score between Rs 42-43 crores worldwide in its first weekend. The movie might cross the Rs 50 crore mark by Tuesday. Kesari Chapter 2 will have to sustain its momentum over the weekdays for a respectable first week.

When it comes to occupancy, on Sunday, the overall occupancy of Keasri Chapter 2 was in the range of 25-30%. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 17.28%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 36.60%. In the evening shows, the occupancy was 43.88%, and in the night shows, the occupancy was 31.16%.

Though the business of Kesari 2 is good, in hindsight, it's still not on par with Akki's previous films or the franchise's last film. Kesari. The prequel, which was released in 2019, had earned Rs 56 crores in its first weekend itself. Like Sunny Deol's Jaat, Akki's Kesari 2 was also expected to open huge, but had an average opening. However, both movies have received positive word of mouth, which helped Jaat to hold well, and Kesari Chapter 2 is also expected to perform on similar lines.

About Kesari Chapter 2



Kesari Chapter 2 is a standalone sequel of Kesari. The movie is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, and the movie is produced by Karan Johar, under his banner, Dharma Productions. Kesari Chapter 2 also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles.