As expected, Kesari Chapter 2 jumped on Saturday and showed a good growth after a dull start. Going ahead, the movie has potential for a fantastic Sunday, and would probably sustain the weekdays as well.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 2: Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Kesari Chapter 2 may have opened on a dull note, but the favourable word of mouth did wonders, leading to a good jump on Saturday. The early estimates for Saturday are out, and it has confirmed the fact that the audience has accepted Kesari Chapter 2.

As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Kesari 2 earned Rs 9.50 crores. With Rs 7.75 crores on Friday, the two-day total of Kesari Chapter 2 is Rs 17.25 crores. When it comes to worldwide collection, on Friday, the movie grossed Rs 14 crores. With Saturday's domestic collection, the worldwide gross has easily crossed Rs 23 crores.

When it comes to occupancy, Kesari Chapter 2 had an overall occupancy of 20.47%. The morning shows had an occupancy of 11.68%. The afternoon shows had 22.91% occupancy, and the evening shows had 26.83% occupancy. Going with the trend, Kesari Chapter 2, a fantastic Sunday is definitely on the cards. The movie is expected to gross Rs 25-30 crores worldwide in its first weekend. The movie is facing competition from Sunny Deol's Jaat, but the overwhelmingly positive response will make Kesari Chapter 2 a successful venture.

About Keasri Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in key roles. The movie is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire, which narrates the chronicle of C Shankaran Nair, the British Empire's favourite lawyer, who becomes their biggest threat. Kesari Chapter 2 shows how Nair challenges the crown and brings the British Empire to their knees. Keasri Chapter 2 is the second instalment in the Kesari franchise. The first part was released in 2019, and it was based on the heroic Battle of Saragarhi.

