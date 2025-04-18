Not just praise, the Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan-starrer has also stirred strong emotions among viewers. Many netizens have shared that they felt angry, emotional, and even moved to tears after watching Kesari Chapter 2.

Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari Chapter 2 finally released in theatres on Friday and is already being praised as one of the best historical dramas in recent times. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in key roles.

It’s a courtroom drama based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, who challenged the British Empire after the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kesari Chapter 2 has opened big, with over 3,700 shows across India on its first day. Maharashtra leads with 814 shows, followed by 594 in Gujarat, 413 in Delhi, and 199 in Punjab.

Early audience reactions have been highly positive. Viewers are especially impressed with the performances of Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Social media is flooded with praise, calling the film “brilliant,” “gripping,” and “emotionally powerful,” particularly highlighting the courtroom scenes showing Nair’s fight against British rule.

Not just praise, the film has also stirred strong emotions among viewers. Many netizens have shared that they felt angry, emotional, and even moved to tears after watching Kesari Chapter 2. The powerful storytelling and intense courtroom drama have left a deep impact on audiences across the country.

Before the film’s release, a special screening was held where Akshay Kumar spoke directly to the audience. He asked everyone to avoid using their phones during the film and said, "I humbly request you all to please keep your phones in your pockets and listen to every dialogue of this film. It will mean a lot. If you try to check your Instagram during the movie, it will be a humiliation for the film."

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film hit theatres on April 18 and is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019).