The trailer of Kesari: Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan, is released today. The film brings a tragic chapter of Indian history to life, featuring an intense courtroom battle that captures the pain and trauma of the past.

In this courtroom drama, Akshay Kumar plays C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fought against the British Empire for justice after the massacre. The trailer reveals an untold chapter of history, highlighting Nair's unwavering determination in his legal battle. It opens with scenes depicting the massacre and its impact across India.

The trailer features Akshay Kumar facing off against R. Madhavan, who portrays British lawyer Neville McKinley, defending the Crown. It further introduces Ananya Panday as a law student in the UK, adding another layer to the historical drama.

"One man, his courage, his words - that shook the entire empire. Uncover the most shocking lie ever told. Uncover the darkest chapter of our history. Uncover the truth behind Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. #KesariChapter2 - TRAILER OUT NOW. In cinemas, April 18," the caption read.

The film's narrative unfolds with haunting visuals of the massacre, showing the devastation that followed and the ripple effects it had across India. In the courtroom, Akshay's character faces off against R Madhavan, portraying Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown. The trailer also features Ananya Panday, a law student.

In cinemas worldwide, 18th April." R Madhavan plays Neville Mckinley in the film. The film promises to shed light on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, offering a fresh perspective on a tragedy that shaped India's struggle for independence. 'Kesari Chapter 2' is set to release on April 18, 2025, following the success of its predecessor, which focused on the Battle of Saragarhi in 2019.

The original Kesari film starred Parineeti Chopra and highlighted the valor of 21 Sikh soldiers in the 1897 battle. With Kesari Chapter 2, the filmmakers aim to honor the legacy of India's freedom fighters by showcasing the relentless pursuit of justice and the enduring spirit of resistance against colonial oppression.

(With inputsfrom ANI)