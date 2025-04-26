YouTuber and poet Yahya Bootwala has accused the Kesari Chapter 2 makers of lifting one of the most powerful dialogues of the film from his Jallianwala Bagh poem, that he had written in 2020, without giving him any credit. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan.

Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 features Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in the leading roles. The historical courtroom drama has landed itself into a plagiarism controversy as Youtuber-poet Yahya Bootwala has accused the makers of lifting one of the most powerful dialogues of the film from his Jallianwala Bagh poem, that he had written in 2020, without giving him any credit.

Sharing the video of Ananya Panday's dialogue to Akshay Kumar along with his poem on his Instagram, Yayha wrote, "So @nisoooooooooorg sent me a clip 4 days back from the movie Kesari 2 of dialogues he felt were copied from my poem, titled Jallianwala Bagh, published 5 years ago on @unerasepoetry YouTube channel. Here are the two clips and honestly, this is a clear copy-paste and it’s not like they’ve tried to hide it as well, matlab phusphusana jaisa shabd bhi uthaya hai."

"Yes, logo ke khayal mil sakte hai, people can think in a similar way but kisi ek topic par bilkul ek jaisi lines likh dena is anything but a coincidence. As writers, the worst thing you can do to a fellow writer is pick their material up, blatantly use it without giving credits and this is what I feel dialogue writer @sumit.saxena.35912 has done here. If you’ve ever felt attached to my work, please tag @karanjohar @karanstyagi @dharmamovies @akshaykumar and @ananyapanday so that this reaches them", he added.

Several influencers and creators came out in Yahya's suppor in the comments section. One of them wrote, "My god this is horrible – I hope you get legal redressal asap", while another added, "Horrible theft, stunning lines. Keep fighting." "It’s one thing to be inspired by an idea but to copy word for word is outright plagiarism", read another comment.

Kesari Chapter 2 is is based on how the advocate C Shankaran Nair, played by Akshay, fought against the British Raj to uncover the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Nair's great-grandson and his wife.

READ | Made in Rs 15 crore, this film earned Rs 330 crore, heroine was Pakistani actress, director never made any movie again