Kesari Chapter 2 has opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and the audience. Still, the film has opened to shockingly low numbers.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day one: Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, Kesari Chapter 2 was among the anticipated releases of April. The film opened on Friday, April 18, with overwhelmingly positive reviews and favourable word-of-mouth. However, despite the positive talks, the film, shockingly, opened on a dull note. Going with the track record of Akshay Kumar, Kesari 2's opening is less than even his last release, Sky Force. The first day estimates are out, and it has stunned trade pundits.

As per the trade tracking portal Sacnilk, till 10.20, Kesari Chapter 2 has collected Rs 7.50 crores. Going with the buzz, the first day might close in the range of 8-9 crores, but it is still less than Sky Force. For the unversed, the aerial actioner, Sky Force, collected Rs 12.50 crore on its first day. When it comes to occupancy, Kesari 2 has an overall occupancy of 17.40%. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 12.67%. In the afternoon and evening shows, the occupancy was 19.76%.

Though the opening of Kesari 2 is low, it will certainly show a good jump over the weekend, because of the extremely positive word of mouth. Apart from the absence of mass appeal, another reason for the low collection could be the competition from Sunny Deol's Jaat. The actioner continues to hold the masses, and despite the backlash over Randeep Hooda's church scene, the interior parts of India continue to choose Jaat over Kesari 2.

Kesari Chapter 2 tells the 'Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre'. The movie shows the aftermath of the heinous genocide, where one man, C Shankaran Nair, stands tall against the British Empire, and brings General Dyer and the Viceroy Commission to court, seeking to expose their crime before the world. The movie is directed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi. The movie is currently running in cinemas near you.