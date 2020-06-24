Search icon
Kerela Police arrests 4 people after actor Shamna Kasim receives threat, extortion calls

Shamna Kasim’s father alleges that extortionists are threatening them, files a police complaint.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2020, 08:46 PM IST

shamna kasim, malayalam, Kerela Police, extortion

Four people were arrested on Wednesday by the Kerela Police for allegedly threatening and extorting money from upcoming South Indian actor Shamna Kasim. Speaking to IANS, a police official attached to the Maradu Police station said that officials have launched an investigation into the matter following the official complaint and have arrested four people.

"All the four have been arrested and they are now remanded to judicial custody. The probe is going on," they said. Shamna, who began her acting career in 2007, has acted in more than 40 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema

As per reports, Kasim’s father, in his complaint said that the extortionists were threatening to release some video clips. It was also reported that police officials were able to make arrests after they traced the calls received by the father and the actress. 

Speaking to a Malayalam news channel, Shamna said, "No one else should fall in such a trap, that is why I told my parents to file a complaint. They seem to be a part of an extortion gang." 

