Kerala Floods: Richa Chadha sponsors children's education, raises funds to help 'Shakeela' co-actor rebuild his village

Richa Chadha is truly doing her bit

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2018, 10:05 PM IST

Richa Chadha, who has been busy shooting her upcoming film 'Shakeela', has always supported humanity causes. And this time too, the 'Fukrey' actress is doing everything possible to help Kerala-flood victims. Her co-star Rajeev Pillai, who is originally from Kerala, recently cancelled his wedding to help people on ground. Richa not only helped him raise funds to rebuild his native village but also donated monetary funds to several relief funds across the state. 

Richa has always been vocal about animal welfare and she practiced it wholeheartedly during the catastrophic Kerala floods by extending help to stranded animals. The NGO, ResQ, who Richa has been associated with for over a year, deployed a team of volunteers to Kerala. Richa also used her large fan base on social media to spread the word across and inspire people to help the volunteers. 

And, that's not it. When Richa got to hear that several families are now planning to pull out their kids from schools after having lost everything in the floods, she decided to sponsor 5 kids' education until class 10. Her co-actor Rajeev played a huge role in helping her identifying the needy. 

Speaking about it, Richa said, “It’s a human responsibility to come together during adverse times and everyone should do their best in their capacity to show compassion for those suffering. In times of calamities, it’s a collaborative efforts of all who are willing to help. You could be anywhere but can always make a difference but doing the best you can and I pledged to support the post floods rescue help by doing my bit”

