Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams film The Kerala Story for spreading 'hate', says its aim is 'communal polarisation'

The Kerala Story, an upcoming Hindi film, has earned the wrath of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who has labelled it 'propaganda' made by 'the Sangh Parivar'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Poster of The Kerala Story

The upcoming Hindi film The Kerala Story has courted controversy yet again. The film, which had been criticised by the government of Kerala when its poster was released last year, has now again come under the scanner following the release of its trailer. The state’s Chief Minsiter Pinarayi Vijayan has called it a propaganda film, saying that it is ‘being made by Sangh Parivar to gain an advantage in electoral politics’ in the state.

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, follows a group of women from Kerala who are converted to Islam and join the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). It claims to be based on true stories. On Sunday, news agency quoted CM Pinari Vijayan as saying, “The trailer of the Hindi film The Kerala Story, which appears to have been deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala was released last day. It is indicated from the trailer that this film is trying to spread the propaganda of Sangh Parivar, which has established itself as the center of religious extremism in the land of secularism, Kerala.”

The CM alleged that the film has the backing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological backer of the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the organisation of using the film as a propaganda tool ahead of the Assembly Elections in Kerala. “It is necessary to see propaganda films and their Muslim alienation in the background of various efforts being made by Sangh Parivar to gain an advantage in electoral politics in Kerala. It is part of a systematic move to frame the "love jihad" allegations which were rejected by the investigating agencies, the courts and even the Union Home Ministry. G Kishan Reddy, the then MoS Home who is a minister in the cabinet even today had replied in the Parliament that there is no such thing as Love Jihad,” said the CM.

The Kerala Story is captioned as being based on a true story. It claims that 32,000 girls Hindu and Christian girls from Kerala were trafficked and converted to Islam by ISIS over the last few years. However, independent rsearch found no evidence to back these figures. Last year, the film saw opposition from Congress and CPM, and a police complaint was registered against the makers in Kerala as well.

The film, which stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani, is seto to release in theatres on May 5.

