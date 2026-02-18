FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system

T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to top Group A

Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'poisonous, false propaganda': 'Sangh Parivar is enemy of the state'

Delhi High Court grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina Jaitly's brother Major Vikrant Jaitly in UAE

Elnaaz Norouzi to make her Hollywood debut, admits Indian film industry 'opened global doors': 'Industry welcomed me with...'

Rajpal Yadav wants 'designated smoking areas' inside jails after getting released from Tihar: 'It is often difficult to...'

Government issues big warning amid Galgotias University Chinese robodog controversy:'Do not display..'

Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan, considers herself 'grateful' to play 'layered character'

US-Iran tensions: Fire breaks out near Tehran, thick smoke rises above building; WATCH

Exclusive: Anubhav Sinha on Assi, what makes Taapsee Pannu different from other actors, why Anek, Bheed, Afwaah flopped: 'We have failed as society'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system

UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system

T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to top Group A

T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherl

Delhi High Court grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina Jaitly's brother Major Vikrant Jaitly in UAE

Delhi HC grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina's brother in UAE

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'poisonous, false propaganda': 'Sangh Parivar is enemy of the state'

The Kerala Story 2, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is led by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha. Slamming the controversial sequel, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 10:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'poisonous, false propaganda': 'Sangh Parivar is enemy of the state'
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed concern over the upcoming release of The Kerala Story 2, officially titled The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, claiming that its first installment was made with the "intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition." Vijayan, in a statement issued by his office, also questioned how "poisonous works produced to spread division and hatred in society" were allowed to be screened, while a film like Beef was barred from a film festival. The controversial sequel features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha as the three leading ladies.

He further said that Sangh Parivar centres had taken over and spread the false narrative conveyed by The Kerala Story 2. "They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion," the CM said. He contended that such forces view Kerala - with no communal riots and a tradition of mutual respect among communities - with hostility, and termed them "enemies of the state" attempting to destroy the peace and tranquility of the region. 

"We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism," Vijayan said. "It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood," he added. 

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film is slated to release on February 27. Headlined by Adah Sharma and helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story was made in just Rs 15 crore and grossed Rs 304 crore worldwide in 2023, becoming one of the most profitable films in Hindi cinema. It even went on to win the National Award for Best Direction and Best Cinematography.

READ | O'Romeo OTT release: Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system
UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to top Group A
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherl
Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'poisonous, false propaganda': 'Sangh Parivar is enemy of the state'
Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'false propaganda'
Delhi High Court grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina Jaitly's brother Major Vikrant Jaitly in UAE
Delhi HC grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina's brother in UAE
Elnaaz Norouzi to make her Hollywood debut, admits Indian film industry 'opened global doors': 'Industry welcomed me with...'
Elnaaz Norouzi to make her Hollywood debut, admits Indian film industry 'opened
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement