Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'poisonous, false propaganda': 'Sangh Parivar is enemy of the state'

The Kerala Story 2, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is led by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha. Slamming the controversial sequel, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed concern over the upcoming release of The Kerala Story 2, officially titled The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, claiming that its first installment was made with the "intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition." Vijayan, in a statement issued by his office, also questioned how "poisonous works produced to spread division and hatred in society" were allowed to be screened, while a film like Beef was barred from a film festival. The controversial sequel features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha as the three leading ladies.

He further said that Sangh Parivar centres had taken over and spread the false narrative conveyed by The Kerala Story 2. "They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion," the CM said. He contended that such forces view Kerala - with no communal riots and a tradition of mutual respect among communities - with hostility, and termed them "enemies of the state" attempting to destroy the peace and tranquility of the region.

"We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism," Vijayan said. "It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood," he added.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film is slated to release on February 27. Headlined by Adah Sharma and helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story was made in just Rs 15 crore and grossed Rs 304 crore worldwide in 2023, becoming one of the most profitable films in Hindi cinema. It even went on to win the National Award for Best Direction and Best Cinematography.

