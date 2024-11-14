When Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai appeared on Karan Johar's chat show's Season 3 Episode 1 in 2010, the couple spoke about their relationship and also revealed how Karan Johar played the cupid in their love story initially.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most loved couples, are currently battling major issues in their personal life. With unverified speculations about Aishwarya Rai living separately from her husband and rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, the couple has been at the forefront of controversies for the past few months. Amid this, an old video from Koffee with Karan is going viral where Abhishek Bachchan could be seen crediting Karan Johar for playing a significant role in flaring his romance with Aishwarya Rai.

When Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai appeared on Karan Johar's chat show's Season 3 Episode 1 in 2010, the couple spoke about their relationship and also revealed how Karan Johar played the cupid in their love story initially. Karan Johar could be heard teasing Abhishek Bachchan, "Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai...Can I take 1% of that credit? Because I remember really wanting this to happen. And I think I am a part of this love story."

Abhishek Bachchan then revealed how Karan Johar was the one who pursued Abhishek Bachchan to spark a romance with Aishwarya Rai. "I think Karan was the cupid who kept putting in the idea in my ear that you know she is fantastic. You all look so wonderful together. She looks so glamorous in the house when she walks down the staircase," he said.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love during the shooting of Umrao Jaan in 2006. They eventually got married in a private wedding in April 2007. The couple are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

READ | 'Be prepared for...': Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma REACTS to Rs 50 crore defamation case