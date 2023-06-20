Kennedy actress Karishma Modi on her 'comeback' to acting and how Cannes appearance was an 'eye opener' | Exclusive

Karishma Modi with Anurag Kashyap and Sunny Leone at Cannes

Karishma Modi has been acting and modelling for quite some time but she isn’t someone who you would call prolific. “Quality over quantity,” she quips when you mention this to her. The actress is returning to the big screen after a gap of a few years with Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy this year. She even attended the recent Cannes Film Festival where the film was screened. In a candid chat with DNA, Karishma opened up on her ‘comeback’ to acting and why her Cannes appearance changed the perception of the festival for her.

Karishma graced the Cannes red carpet for the first time and it was a unique experience for her. “It was an eye opener,” she says, adding, “I had no idea there is so much to it with all the screenings and a huge market for cinema. Usually, we see only the red carpet back home but Cannes is so much more.” However, Karishma does not run down those who attend Cannes only for the red carpet. “At the end of the day, it is also a big marketing event and stars and influencers are needed there. To each his own! Everyone is there to contribute in some way and in the end, more Indians are visible there,” says Karishma.

Kennedy marks Karishma’s return to acting in almost a decade. She has appeared in TV shows and films but several years ago. “I had been modelling and involved in other aspects so I had been active,” she says, “But yes, acting was something I hadn’t done in a while.” But Kennedy happened accidentally for her.

Karishma recalled that she got a call from her agency that Anurag Kashyap wanted her to audition for a role in his film. “Initially, I was concerned that it was a scam or something. You get so many of these messages these days,” she says with a laugh. In the end, she called Anurag Kashyap to clarify. “He almost scolded me for not taking it seriously. I did wonder why he even remembered me or asked for me because I hadn’t acted in a while. But in the end, it worked out,” recalls Karishma.

Kennedy is a noir thriller that stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. Karishma admits that her screen time is limited but maintains that it does not matter. She explains, “What Anurag bhaiya told me was that I make films with ensemble cast. Every person has a small role there but every role is important and significant. When a filmmaker of his calibre shows faith on you, it is very reassuring.”

Having stayed away from films and acting for years, Kennedy has brought Karishma back to the fold. And now she is loving it. “I think I have got a taste for it again. I have begun to love and savour cinema,” she says, adding, “I am looking forward to this because it is a different film and I am putting myself out there after so long. But now, I want more of this. It’s a wonderful feeling.”

Kennedy received a standing ovation at its premiere at Cannes Film Festival and is now gearing for release in India. While no release date has been announced, it is expected to hit the screens sometime this year.