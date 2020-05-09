Headlines

'Keh Gayi Sorry' teaser: Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill star in new music video; watch

Sharing the teaser, Shehnaaz wrote on her official Instagram account, "Here’s a small teaser of #KehGayiSorry Full song out on 12th May 2020 @jassie.gill."

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2020, 04:09 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill won the hearts of her fans when she starred in a music video with Sidharth Shukla titled Bhula Dunga now, the actor is all set for her collaboration with singer-actor Jassie Gill titled Keh Gayi Sorry. The song which is penned by Nirmaan will be out on May 12. Sharing the teaser, Shehnaaz wrote on her official Instagram account, "Here’s a small teaser of #KehGayiSorry Full song out on 12th May 2020 @jassie.gill."

For the uninformed, the video opens with Shehnaaz calling her beau and telling him, "Do not call me after today. I tried a lot but we do not have any future together. I am sorry." Jassie, the person on the other side of the phone, is visibly hurt and so is Shehnaaz. We then hear the tagline of the song before the video ends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the uninformed, Jassie had extended his support to Shehnaaz who is also a Punjabi singer, during her stint on Bigg Boss 13. He even praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to Bigg Boss house to promote his film, Panga. Shehnaaz's single with Sidharth was released on March 24. The romantic music video showcases the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond on the reality show.

Sidharth had told IANS at the time, "Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus (knowing someone) outside is very different. The bond, however, is still the same as we still meet each other the same way as we did inside the house."

