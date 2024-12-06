As per their leaked wedding invite, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil will tie the knot on December 12 in Goa.

Keerthy Suresh and her boyfriend Antony Thattil are set to tie the knot in Goa this month. The couple has flown together for their wedding festivities, which are set to take place next week as per reports. One of Keerthy's friends shared their boarding passes on her Instagram Stories and the actress reshared the post on her Stories. The photo went viral on social media.





A day before, Keerthy and Suresh's wedding invite got leaked on social media. As per the invite, the couple is set to get married on December 12. It reads, "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love G Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh Kumar."

Meanwhile, Keerthy's wedding is happening just a few days before her Bollywood debut in Baby John. The action drama also features Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles. It is an adaptation of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, which was directed by Atlee and starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson.

Baby John is produced by Atlee and directed by Kalees. The film releases in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with the Christmas festival. It will face competition at the box office with Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma-starrer Vanvaas and the Hollywoo animated film Mufasa: The Lion King, both of which will hit the theatres on December 20.

