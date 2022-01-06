'Keep safe distance': Tiger Shroff instructs fans during selfie requests

Actor Tiger Shroff enjoys a loyal fanbase. From kids to elders, everyone is fond of 'Heropanti' star. Apart from his dare devilish action, and high-octane stunts, it's his courteous nature that earned him so much love. Jr Shroff never disappoints his fans, and he always acknowledges their wish. Although, today Tiger was a little attentive than before.

The actor was spotted in the city, and while moving towards his car, several onlookers approached him for a selfie. Tiger stood for a second and posed with them. However, when one fan was getting closer to the actor, Tiger politely asked him to mind the distance, and step back.

Watch the video

As the country is facing a steep rise in COVID cases with the emergence of the Omicron variant, Tiger asked his fans to behave responsibly, and it is the need of the hour. After the click, Tiger stepped into his car, but another fan turned in and asked for a picture. Tiger didn't disappoint him, and he posed with him after getting seated.

Tiger is busy shooting actioner 'Ganapath: Part 1,' and he also has 'Heropanti 2' lined up for this year. Recently, as per the media report, Ali Abbas Zafar, has roped in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for his next big-budget action entertainer.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the production house Pooja Entertainment will bring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together in an action spectacle and the film will be directed by Ali Abaas Zafar. The film will go on floors next year and the makers are planning to release it in 2023. A source close to the publication was quoted saying, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning a big scale two hero film for a long time now, and he has finally locked the script that does justice to the presence of two big action stars. He narrated the idea to both Akshay and Tiger, who have already agreed to do this action spectacle with little comedy." The report also states that the planned film is going to be among the biggest action spectacles of the Hindi film industry.