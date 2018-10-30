Headlines

'Kedarnath' Teaser: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's love story blossoms in the face of tragedy

Kedarnath looks like one potent combination of love and faith

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2018, 12:49 PM IST

The much-awaited teaser of Abhishek Kapoor directorial 'Kedarnath', starring debutante Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, was released on Tuesday and it looks like one potent combination of love and faith. 

Set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, 'Kedarnath' tells the beautiful love story of a Muslim porter, Mansoor (Sushant) and a Hindu pilgrim, Mukku (Sara). Their love blossoms in the face of tragedy, making it one of the most unique love stories we have seen in a long time. 

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and we must say that she seems to have a strong screen presence. She looks gorgeous, to say the least, in the nose pin and all that Indian jazz. We tried hard to ignore it but she does remind us greatly of her mother Amrita. 

Watch the Kedarnath's Teaser, right here -

Kedarnath releases on December 7, this year.

