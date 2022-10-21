Sanjay Dutt reveals he will work more in South Indian films, says 'Bollywood must not forget..'

File photo

KD - The Devil, which stars Dhruva Sarja, recently released its title teaser. On Thursday, the Hindi title teaser for the movie, which was helmed by Prem, was released in Bengaluru. At the ceremony when the Hindi title teaser was unveiled, Sanjay Dutt, who is playing a significant role in KD - The Devil, spoke candidly about his desire to appear in more south Indian movies.

Sanjay, who played Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, spoke candidly about the series that also stars Yash. Sanjay also discussed south Indian films and the lessons that Bollywood might take from it. "Bollywood must not forget its roots," the actor stated.

“I worked in KGF and now I am working with director Prem in KD – The Devil. I am really looking forward to it and I wish the team all the best. I also feel that I am going to work more in south Indian films,” Sanjay said at the event as per an ETimes report.

Sanjay also spoke at the Bengaluru event about the KGF franchise and the "passion" he perceives in south Indian movies and artists.

He added, “KD has an amazing teaser. I know one thing that I have done KGF and SS Rajamouli sir is a dear friend. I see so much passion, love, energy, and heroism in the films made in the South. I think we need to learn that back in Mumbai. Bollywood must not forget its roots.”

The main character in KD - The Devil is played by Dhruva Sarja. According to reports, the Prem-directed film is based on true events and is set in the 1970s. The much anticipated movie will eventually have a pan-Indian release in the languages of Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.