KD The Devil director's wife defends Nora Fatehi's Sarke Chunar song, cites Peelings, Choli Ke Peeche: 'Today people are watching more sexual content'

Amid the heavy backlash over Nora Fatehi's obscene and provocative song Sarke Chunar from KD The Devil, the director's wife, Rakshita, supported him and questioned the hypocrisy.

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt's song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD The Devil is getting slammed by netizens and even by the film personalities. Amid the heavy backlash over the vulgar lyrics, actress Rakshita stood in support of the director's vision and called out the double standard. For the unversed, Rakshita is the wife of Prem, who has directed Dhruva Sarja's KD The Devil. Taking to Instagram, Rakshita questioned why Sarke Chunar is facing all the brickbats when songs like Peelings and Choli Ke Peeche became extremely popular among the masses. She also stated that today's audience is more inclined towards watching violent, sexual content, so why is a particular song getting called out?

Also read: Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: 'Cheap and vulgar' song video of Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt pulled down from YouTube, but netizens seek complete ban

'When Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, Choli ke Peeche came out, it seemed fine': Rakshita

On her Instagram stories, Rakshita wrote, "Yes, yes, I have seen it all. I know you guys are tagging me in random people's posts. The fact is, I know what's written. I know what's happening. My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn't matter; when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out, it seemed fine. When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about having sexual intercourse throughout the film, it seemed fine. But one song creates massive news. still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this.”

'People are watching more violent, sexual content': Rakshita

The actress went on to call out the hypocrisy of the audience and wrote that people are enjoying violence and sex on the big screen, so why is there selective outrage against Sarke Chunar? Rakshita asserted, "Songs are made every day, bad, good, provocative, special numbers. Today, people are watching more bloodshed films, sexual content in films, and everything pretty openly. Prem is a Kannadiga as much as all of you are. You all have the rights on him, to question him, to tell him what is right and what is not, but saying anything about his past work about how gimmicky he [is], let me tell you something today selling a film to an OTT, a channel, is the biggest challenge for a Kannada director… he finds it extremely difficult to reach at any heights or even close to other cinema markets. Even our people, bringing them to theatres, is a very tough job. This is not just our story; this is every film in sandalwood.” KD The Devil is slated to release in cinemas on April 30.