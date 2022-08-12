Amitabh Bachchan reveals TRUTH behind Allu Arjun's iconic Srivalli hookstep in Pushpa The Rise

Amitabh Bachchan- Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa The Rise: Part One was a bonafide blockbuster in India. The film's story, music, and lead cast performances were hailed by the audience. Even before the release, Arjun set a trend with his iconic slipper step in the song Srivalli. The actor's simple step went on to become a rage on social media. Several reels were made by netizens, and they recreated the Srivalli step with their touch. You might have thought that the signature step was born out of the creativity of the choreographer, isn't it? Well, here's a blockbuster for you, the step was a MISTAKE!

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the truth behind Allu Arjun's iconic step on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Reportedly, during the game, a question was asked about the film Pushpa, and Big B narrated an interesting trivia related to the film. Bachchan revealed that recently he fly down to the South for shooting a film in Hyderabad. There he asked his director about Arjun's famous dance step. The Paa actor asked the director whether Arjun's move was choreographed or was a mistake. The director asserted that he is right, and said, "Allu Arjun missed his slipper and it became a step.’ The director (Sukumar) kept it as it is." Well that's an interesting piece of information, isn't it?

In another episode, the megastar opened up on the criticism and online trolling. While playing the game with Samit Sharma, a copywriter, Bachchan talked about the digital world and he revealed why he uses EF at the start of his blogs. According to the star, EF means 'extended family.' The host's revelation brought applause from the audience. Later, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Yeh social media kabhi kabhi samaj nahi aata. Kabhi koi photo ya kuch post kar de... toh bahut gaali bhi padti hai." Samit got stunned to know it, and the actor further added, "Kisi ne mujhe bataya ki aap neeche comments padha kare. Aur waha aisi aisi baatein likhi hoti hai..." Sharma was finding it hard to believe, so the Paa star further recalled a comment, "Kya samjte ho khud ko," and everyone in the audience laughed.