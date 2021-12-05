‘KBC 13’: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal of ‘TMKOC’ asks Amitabh Bachchan if he still scolds Abhishek – WATCH

Next Friday, Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt will appear on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Dilip and Amit will appear as Jethalal and Bapu Ji from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ in the Shandaar Shukravaar episode of the show, alongside presenter Amitabh Bachchan.

Dilip (as Jethalal) is heard in a new teaser shared by Sony Entertainment Television asking Amitabh if he still scolds his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. He appears to be referring to Bapu Ji, who frequently screams at him and calls him names for failing to complete even the simplest jobs.

Amitabh explains that he used to do that when Abhishek was younger, but that he hasn't done it since he has grown up. "You must still scold him politely." 'Hum krodhit hogae hain, aap aisa mat kijiye,' Dilip remarked, leaving Amitabh in splits. With obvious hesitation, he emphasised that Bapu ji never screams at him. However, video from their show suggest otherwise.

Other members of the 'TMKOC' family were also present. These included Dr. Haathi (Nirmal Soni), Babita Ji (Munmun Dutta) and others.

As part of the Shandaar Shukravaar episodes this season, Amitabh Bachchan has welcomed a number of superstars on the show. The quiz programme featured Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag, Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood, among many others.

This week, the show reached 1000 episodes, and to celebrate the milestone, Amitabh Bachchan invited his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli to appear on the show. During the programme, Amitabh expressed his gratitude for the show and how he was able to host it at a time when he most needed it.