KBC 14: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan 'thanks' Amitabh Bachchan for inspiring him to be on Twitter

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The actor, who is waiting for the release of his film, won Rs 50 lakhs on the show.

Amid the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, the actor Aamir Khan revealed that he was not on Twitter on Amitabh Bachchan's show. In the promo video shared by the official page of Sony TV, the actor can be heard saying, "I wasn't on Twitter, all thanks to Amit ji." He further mentioned, "mujhse ye Tweet hote nahi hai, pata ni kya baat hai. Me apne friends ki films promote karta tha Twitter par."

TIn the video Amitabh Bachchan can also be heard saying, "itni films ka promotion karte hai aap, KBC ka bhi kar dijiye." To which Aamir Khan says, this show doesn't need promotion.

For the unversed, KBC 14 made its Sony TV debut on August 7 at 9:30 p.m. From Monday to Friday at 9:00 p.m., Sony TV will broadcast the reality show. On the SonyLiv app, you can also watch KBC. The show, which debuted on Star Plus in 2000, just finished its 22-year run

The programme opened with an Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Amitabh Bachchan served as the episode's host, and guests include Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major DP Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita, and MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri.

In addition, to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the producers added a new padaav at the 15th Question called Dhan Amrit, in which the participants are guaranteed a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.

Previously, viewers who participated in PlayAlong had the opportunity to sit in the hotseat at the conclusion of the show. Now, however, they will have the opportunity to do so every Friday