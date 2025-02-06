In addition, Kavita Krishnamurthy has collaborated with contemporaries such as Sonu Nigam, Bappi Lahiri, Anu Malik, and Nadeem-Shravan.

Today, we’ll talk about an exceptional artist who has nearly completed 50 years of singing and has made an enormous impact on Indian cinema with her contributions.

She has had the privilege of working with legendary composers and singers like Ustad Vilayat Khan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Sachin Dev Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and RD Burman.

In addition, she has collaborated with contemporaries such as Sonu Nigam, Bappi Lahiri, Anu Malik, and Nadeem-Shravan. This remarkable singer has recorded an astounding 50,000 songs in over 45 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Odia, Marathi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Assamese, Konkani, and Punjabi.

Despite battling a medical condition for three decades, she remains determined to continue singing and never let her health challenges stand in the way of her passion for music.

Kavita Krishnamurthy, also known as Kavita Krishnamurti, is a renowned Indian playback and classical singer who began her playback singing career in the Indian film industry in 1976.

Born as Sharada in New Delhi to a Tamil Iyer family, her father, T. S. Krishnamurthy, worked for the Education Ministry. Kavita’s musical journey began at the encouragement of her aunt, who enrolled her in lessons with Surama Basu, where she learned Rabindra Sangeet. She then went on to study Hindustani classical music under the guidance of classical singer Balram Puri.

At the young age of eight, Kavita won a gold medal at a music competition, marking the beginning of her promising career in music. In the mid-1960s, Kavita Krishnamurthy earned several medals at the Inter-Ministry Classical Competition in New Delhi, marking the beginning of her musical recognition. She recorded her first song in 1976 under the composition of Vilayat Khan for the film Kadambari. The song, Aayega Aanewala, was a remake of the iconic Mahal track originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and was picturized on Shabana Azmi. After her debut, composer Laxmikant gave Kavita an opportunity to work as a dubbing artist, where she recorded songs and created demo tracks for singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

On November 11, 1999, Kavita Krishnamurthy married the famous Indian violinist and composer L Subramaniam. Before that, Kavita had never considered marriage and thought she would remain single forever. However, Sri Sathya Sai Baba once told her, "You will meet someone through your music, and you will marry. It's certain." Kavita and Subramaniam initially worked together on a song, which brought them closer over time. At that time, Subramaniam was a single father of four children, managing both his personal life and his career after the death of his first wife, Viji Subramaniam. Kavita formed a strong bond with his children and took on the responsibility of managing them while Subramaniam was away for concerts.

In an interview with Health Shots, Kavita Krishnamurthy opened up about battling bronchial colds and sinus issues for the past 30 to 35 years. She shared, "I have so many sinus issues... sometimes, I even suffer from asthma, but I have never considered giving up on singing. It’s a battle I’ve fought many times, and every time, I come out victorious. I thank God for that."