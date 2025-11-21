'Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?': Vivek Oberoi's bizarre statement goes viral, claims people might forget SRK by..., says THIS about Ranbir Kapoor

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?
BOLLYWOOD
Shah Rukh Khan is a name that needs no introduction, in India or the world. The actor, who has been a part of the film industry for more than 30 years, has often been called the 'last of the stars'. However, seems like not everyone agrees with this sentiment. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vivek Oberoi made a bizarre statement, claiming that the world might forget Shah Rukh Khan in the next couple of decades. Vivek Oberoi also did not spare Raj Kapoor and claimed that while many believe Raj Kapoor to be a God of cinephiles, many might not even know about him.
Vivek Oberoi claims world will forget Shah Rukh Khan by 2050
Vivek Oberoi was quoted as saying, "Which film, starring who worked in the 1960s, you ask anyone about that today, nobody cares. You will anyway be relegated to history," adding, "2050 mein log bolenge kaun Shah Rukh Khan, shayad (In 2050, people might ask, ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’, perhaps)."
Bringing Raj Kapoor into the conversation, Vivek Oberoi said that many fans of Ranbir Kapoor might be unaware of his superstar grandfather. "Like people today might ask, ‘Who is Raj Kapoor?’ You and I call him the god of cinema, but if you ask any youngster who is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, they might not even know who Raj Kapoor was. So maybe history relegates you into nothingness."
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen in a cameo in his son Aryan Khan’s debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix, will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King, starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others.
