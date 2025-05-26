In a recent light-hearted moment, Sanjay forgot the name of Raveena’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, during a chat with paps.

Sanjay Dutt recently had a funny moment with the paparazzi, and the video quickly went viral. He was seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai when the incident happened. As he was about to get into his car, Sanjay told the photographers, “Jaa na re. Ghar jao. Baarish ho rahi hai.” But the paps said they were waiting for another celebrity.

Sanjay asked, “Kaun?” They replied, “Rasha.” Looking confused, he asked, “Kaun Rasha?” The photographers then said, “Raveena Tandon ki beti.” Sanjay nodded and got into his car.

The moment made social media users laugh, especially since Sanjay and Raveena have worked together in many films like Aatish, Kshatriya, Jung, and LOC Kargil. Fans enjoyed seeing his natural and unfiltered reaction.

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, recently stole the spotlight at her first award show with a stunning dance performance. After making her Bollywood debut with Azaad, she wowed fans again by dancing to Uyi Amma, Hungama Ho Gaya, Ek Do Teen, and even recreated her mother’s iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani in a yellow saree, leaving the internet in awe.

Fans were thrilled to see Rasha Thadani recreate the same grace her mother Raveena Tandon showed in the 1994 classic. One fan wrote, “Rasha has real talent. She’s not just a nepo kid, she has what it takes to be a successful heroine.” Another added, “She’ll make her amma so proud… she’s the next big thing for sure.”

One comment read, “It's like Raveena on stage,” while another fan gushed, “Mini Raveena rocked @rashathadani.” But Rasha wasn’t the only one who wowed the audience at the award show, actress Tamannaah Bhatia also lit up the stage with a stunning performance that had the crowd cheering.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who took the internet by storm with her debut film Azaad, especially for her viral dance moves on Uyi Amma, recently opened up about the close bond she shares with ex-couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Rasha Thadani made a candid confession about how she met Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time, sharing that both Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are like her godparents, and are currently the ‘closest’ people to her.