KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan left puzzled after contestant calls him 'Jayaphillic': 'Patni ji bahut...'

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, a contestant commented on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's relationship and called him 'Jayaphillic'. How Big B reacted is something interesting to read.

There is a popular saying that a man can win from anyone, but not from his wife. We all know how much Amitabh Bachchan adores, loves, and praises Jaya Bachchan. Recently, in the famous game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, a contestant called out his affection for Jaya, and defined it in a term that left Big B puzzled.

On Monday, Vadodara's Dhara Sharma won the chance to play the game on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan. She became a rollover contestant and went on to win Rs 3 lakhs. The show, known for its light-hearted conversation, Dhara conveyed her personal observation about his bond with his star wife, Jaya Bachchan. Dhara remarked that his deep affection for the Guddi actress is best described as being 'Jayaphillic.'

Discussing Big B’s bond with his wife Jaya, and explaining the term, Dhara revealed, “There is one thing that is associated with you in the whole world, you are Jayaphilic. Everyone would like ma’am, but who would love her as much as you do?" Amitabh Bachchan replied, “Thank you so much, Patni ji bahut khush ho jaaegi aaj karyakram dekh kar. (My wife will be very happy today seeing this programme)."

In the episode, Dhara Sharma called herself an ambivert, and Big B was puzzled by the term's meaning. An enthusiastic Big B asked Dhara to explain the term. Dhara explained that while extroverts are outspoken and introverts stay quiet, an ambivert is someone who is between both traits. Even after listening, Bachchan looked puzzled, and he added, "I am taking some time, because I am thinking about who I am." Dhara correctly answered a question related to birdwatching and introduced the term 'aviphilic', which is meant to address bird enthusiasts. Dhara cleverly used the word to compliment Big B, coining the word 'Jayaphilic'. Despite the brilliant gameplay, Dhara slipped at the Rs 25 lakh question and eventually took home prize money of Rs 12.5 lakh. KBC 17 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The show is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.