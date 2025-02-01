Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam, and Kamiya Jani were the guests in the latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

The Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 saw Amitabh Bachchan quizzing four popular influencers - Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam, and Kamiya Jani, who owns the Curly Tales YouTube channel. Samay and Tanmay came on the Hot Seat together as a pair, and Bhuvan and Kamiya played the game as a pair.

Samay, who has gained immense popularity after his YouTube reality show India's Got Latent, took hilarious dig at the re-runs of Amitabh's film Sooryavansham on Sony Max as he said that the 1999 drama film was the first, the second, and the third Big B film he saw in his life. He also joked with the superstar that why did he eat poisoned kheer again in the film.

When Amitabh quoted his famous line from Shahenshah, "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah", Samay hilariously replied, "Aapne beta bana hi dia hai toh property mei thoda hissa? (If you’ve made me your son, then some part of your property please?)", leaving Tanmay Bhat and Amitabh Bachchan in splits.

The netizens shared their amusing reactions to this episode on social media. One of them wrote on X, "There is a thin line between cringe and dark jokes. That line is owned and governed by Mr. Samay Raina", while another added, "After watching KBC today, my mother became a fan of Samay Raina. She says his presence of mind is superb and even compared him to Kapil Sharma." "This KBC episode must have been the longest that Samay Raina has not uttered a cuss word while being onscreen", read another comment.