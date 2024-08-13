Twitter
Neeraj Chopra marrying Manu Bhaker? Shooter's father makes big claim, ‘she is too…’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim subjected to 'genital torture,' deep wound found in...

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

This question on Mahabharata made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on KBC 16.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?
Amitabh Bachchan at KBC 16
Amitabh Bachchan has returned to Kaun Banega Crorepati as host with its sixteenth season. The host got emotional while giving the speech on the show. The first episode saw a contestant getting stumped by a Mahabharat question and losing Rs 25 Lakh. 

Amitabh Bachchan introduced the contestants, and after playing the 'fastest finger first' round, he welcomed an HR professional Utkarsh Baxi from Bengaluru to the hot seat. While he aced the first round of the quiz game, he couldn't answer the question worth Rs 25 lakh, which was based on the Mahabharat.

The question that Utkarsh couldn't answer was: According to the Mahabharata, which god gifted a garland to Amba, saying whoever wears it will be the person to kill Bhishma? The options were: Lord Shiva, Lord Kartikeya, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Vayu. Utkarsh took the help of the 'video call a friend' lifeline, who told him the correct answer was Lord Shiva.

However, as Utkarsh was still not confident about the answer, he took another lifeline, 'double dip' after which two options were eliminated. He then first chose Lord Shiva as the answer, which was incorrect, and later picked Lord Vayu as the answer, which was also incorrect, and thus lost the chance to win Rs 25 lakh on KBC 16.

Amitabh Bachchan then revealed that the correct answer was Lord Kartikeya and explained, "Lord Kartikeya, after rigorous penance, appeared in front of Amba in his six-faced avatar and presented her with a garland. He said whoever wears it will be able to kill Bhishma. Since nobody was ready to do it, he threw it on a pole. Later, when Amba was reborn as Shikhandi, she wore the garland and killed Bhishma."

Amitabh Bachchan got emotional during the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati and said, "I can't come up with the words to thank you for your prayers which gave a new life to Kaun Banega Crorepati, which illuminated this stage again, and which reunited a family and allowed me to be present among you. I salute this country's people for the resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth of KBC (greets the camera with a namaste). This stage is yours, this game is yours, and this season is only yours. To respect your love, I'll be present before you with twice the effort. And I believe you'll keep reassuring me by holding my hand." 

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently won hearts with his performance in Kalki 2898 AD which also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan among others in key roles. The film became a huge hit at the box office and broke several records earning over Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

