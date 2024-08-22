Twitter
Bollywood

KBC 16: Amitabh declares to cover medical expenses of Nareshi Meena's brain tumour treatment, says 'badi himmat...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Before hitting the Rs 1 crore question, Nareshi Meena got assurance from the host, Amitabh Bachchan, that he would cover the medical expenses of her brain tumour treatment.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 08:51 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

KBC 16: Amitabh declares to cover medical expenses of Nareshi Meena's brain tumour treatment, says 'badi himmat...'
Amitabh Bachchan with Nareshi Meena at Kaun Banega Crorepati 16
The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati moved the host Amitabh Bachchan emotionally as he was astonished by the courage of Nareshi Meena. The 27-year-old Nareshi is from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, and she has faced several difficulties, including a serious illness with a headstrong will and infectious smile. 

After Nareshi won the Fastest Finger First, Big B welcomed Nareshi and escorted her to the hot seat. During the game, the megastar asked her about her profession. A video was played where her father emphasised her health. When Big B asked about her health, Nareshi revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018, and she's still battling with it. Nareshi said, "Sir, I was diagnosed with Brain Tumour in 2018. I had even gotten the surgery done in 2019 where my mother had to sell her jewellery for my treatment. Despite the surgery, doctors couldn't remove the whole tumour. And it is at a critical place so they cannot do surgery again. Doctors suggested proton therapy which is extremely expensive and is available in 2-4 hospitals only all over India. They had quoted around 25-30 Lakhs for the treatment."

Nareshi revealed that whatever price she won from the game, she would add it to her treatment. Listening to her Bachchan became emotional, and he declared taking care of her medical expenses for the treatment. "Nareshi Ji, I will try my best to take up the expenses of the proton therapy that you need to do for your treatment. Mujhe aapka sahayak banna hai (I want to support you), and now whatever amount you win from the show will be yours. Be rest assured about your treatment."

The host further added, "Badi himmat honi chahiye ek mahila mein, sarvajanik roop se yeh baat karna. Aapke dhairya ke liye aapko bohot bohot dhanyawaad karte hai. I have realised that you are sure that you will win the amount and you are quite positive about the treatment. Now, don't worry about the medical expense." Nareshi went on to win Rs 50 lakhs in the episode. As Amitabh Bachchan announced that she'll be now playing for Rs 1 crore, the episode ends. Nareshi will play for the big question in the Thursday episode. 

