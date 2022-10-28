Amitabh Bachchan reveals he would walk through ‘khai’ to look at girls during college days

File photo

Amitabh Bachchan told contestant Sahil Shende personal tales from his undergraduate years on the most recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. Amitabh described how, when he was crossing a mountain, he would stop by a nearby college to look at women. The contestant called him a 'player.'

"Humaara jo sister school tha, woh bagal waali pahaadi mai tha," Amitabh remarked. (Our sister school was on a nearby mountain.)" He told the story of his experience, and the audience began to laugh. "Beech mai khai hai," he said, "woh khai ko paar karke woh ladkiya ke college mai idhar udhar dekhe kaha hai aapni waali" (There was a trench in the centre, and after crossing it, I used to hunt for my girl in the women's college). After hearing Amitabh's undergraduate experience, Sahil responded, "You are a true player, sir," in Hindi "and began to laugh.

Amitabh questioned Sahil in the video, "Aapke jeewan mai koi (Do you have someone in your life)?" Sahil said, "Nhi sir (No sir)," shaking his head in shyness. Brother, nobody can lie on this stage, you must name that person, Amitabh continued. "Bhaisaheb iss manch pe jhoot nhi bola jaata," he added.

In a recent accident on the sets of his hit game, Amitabh Bachchan cut a vein in his left calf. He had to get to the hospital quickly, where he received care that included stopping the bleeding with a few stitches. Details of the accident have been disclosed by the actor on his blog.

“A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calf and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the ‘red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up .. with the assistance of a team of staff and docs in time .. the throb is the control factor on KBC and it must be stated that those 3-4 hours on each episode, does take care of the … aahhh never mind .. ! its a little inoperative, but the will to continue in the similar spirit of measurement and tribe and class in range does give a hope and we cope .. its quite fresh and with opinion and advice,” Amitabh wrote in his blog.

With Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh was most recently spotted in the movie Goodbye. He is now preparing for Sooraj Barjatya's forthcoming movie Uunchai to the theatres. In addition to Boman Irani and Danny Dengzongpa, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, and Boman. November 11 is the scheduled day for the movie's theatrical debut.