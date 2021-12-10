Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle welcomes ‘brother’ Vicky Kaushal to the family, check out post here

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have received a flood of well-wishes from the Bollywood industry. They had been dating for a long time before deciding to marry. Celebs ranging from Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt to Neha Dhupia and others have expressed their best wishes for the pair as they embark on their new life together as husband and wife.

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif wrote an emotional message on Instagram welcoming Vicky to the 'Kaif' family. In her caption, she called Vicky her 'brother.'

Take a look at the viral post here-

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal also welcomed Katrina to their family with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple (sic),"

On December 9, Katrina and Vicky exchanged vows at the opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina were seen boarding a helicopter as they left Jaipur after their spectacular wedding.

VicKat's pre-wedding festivities began on December 7 with a 'Mehendi,' and continued on December 8 with a big Punjabi Sangeet Night for the uninitiated. According to multiple media reports, the couple did the pheras in front of their relatives and friends on Thursday afternoon. Vicky and Katrina are apparently throwing a party for their Bollywood buddies in Mumbai.