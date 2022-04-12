Katrina Kaif’s latest look sparks pregnancy rumours

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has sparked pregnancy rumours with her latest look at Mumbai airport. As soon as the video went viral, fans started predicting that Katrina, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, will soon become a mother.

Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Merry Christmas’, was seen wearing a pink suit at Mumbai airport on Monday. Her video has been doing rounds on social media as fans wonder if she is pregnant. One of them commented, “She looks pregnant! Oh my god!” The second one mentioned, “Mommy to be soon! Can’t wait to see Katrina’s child.”

Watch video:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make their fans go ‘awww’ every time they step out together. A few days back, the couple was spotted together outside Farhan Akhtar's house. They were seen holding each other’s hands.

Katrina and Vicky were looking adorable together. The actress was seen wearing a beautiful printed dress, while Vicky was wearing a casual white shirt and denim pants. Their pictures are doing rounds on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded their pics with the caption, “Hope they will fulfill our wish. Their wedding reception.”

As soon as these pictures got uploaded, fans started commenting on them. One of them wrote, “They are just gorgeous!!!!! Power couple all the way!!!” The second one mentioned, “Katrina has come from the heavens.” The third person wrote, “They compliment each other so well jodi made in heaven.”

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. On the work front, Katrina will be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, has director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-film alongside Sara Ali Khan, 'Govinda Mera Naam,' and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty.