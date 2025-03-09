Katrina also shared another painful experience where someone bluntly told her she couldn't act and had nothing good to offer.

Katrina Kaif's journey to superstardom was a gradual and arduous one, marked by years of perseverance and hard work. Today, she stands as one of Bollywood's most sought-after actresses, but her early days in the industry were far from smooth. Her unwavering dedication and resilience ultimately paid off, as she slowly but steadily climbed the ranks to become the beloved and respected actress she is today. Back in time, the actress had opened up about her early struggles in the film industry, revealing a shocking incident where she was replaced in Anurag Basu's film Saaya after just one shot.

Recalling the devastating experience, Katrina admitted, "At that time, I thought my life was over. I thought my career was over." However, she emphasised the importance of resilience in the face of rejection, stating, "Everyone faces rejection, and as an actor, you have to develop that resilience if you want to succeed,” she told Bollywood Bubble. She was replaced by Tara Sharma.

For the unversed, the 2003 film Saaya was an Indian adaptation of the 2002 Hollywood film Dragonfly, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie boasted an impressive cast, including John Abraham, Tara Sharma, Mahima Chaudhry, Zohra Sehgal, and Rajendranath Zutshi.

Katrina also shared another painful experience where someone bluntly told her she couldn't act and had nothing good to offer. Though she cried, she chose to hold onto her vision, work hard, and persevere. “I cried then, too, so crying helps. But then you hold onto the vision you have, you work hard, and you got to be resilient," she had said.

Meanwhile, Katrina, who embarked on her Bollywood journey with the 2003 film Boom, has continued to captivate audiences with her impressive performances over the years. Her most recent outing was action-packed drama Tiger 3, where she shared the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.