Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

Directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun and Badlapur fame, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas will now release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.

Starring one of the most interesting pairings of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas has had its release date changed again. Initially slated to hit theatres on December 15, the film was preponed to December 8 and has now been pushed to next year. The Sriram Raghavan directorial will now release on January 12, 2024.

This change is due to multiple big movies releasing in the last two months this year. These include Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 which has already hit theatres on Diwali. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, and Prabhas' Salaar are scheduled to release in December.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official statement from the makers, along with the film's two new posters, on his X (previously known as Twitter) account. "We have made this film with a lot of love and passion, like every filmmaker does. However, with back-to-back movie releases and packed last two months of 2023, we have taken the decision to bring our film to theatres on 12 Jan 2024", the official statement reads as per Taran's post.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun, Badlapur, and Johnny Gaddaar fame, Merry Christmas is shot in two languages - Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors. The suspense thriller is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and JayaTaurani's Tips Films and Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg's Matchbox Pictures.

KATRINA KAIF - VIJAY SETHUPATHI: ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ TO NOW ARRIVE ON 12 JAN 2024... 12 Jan 2024 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time… #NewPosters…



“We have made this film with a lot of love and passion,… pic.twitter.com/LTOdtORsFK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was most recently seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, which released in cinemas on Diwali on November 12. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy action thriller is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen playing the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The action-packed entertainer, which marked the Bollywood debut of the filmmaker Atlee and the actress Nayanthara, grossed more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide.



READ | Mahesh Thakur recalls being called 'BJP guy, anti-Congress' for his portrayal of PM Narendra Modi: 'Let me do my job'