Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

Headlines

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick veil of smog over Delhi; AQI continues in 'severe' category

Meet Iqraa Hassan, Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

'Shami we are with you': Rahul Gandhi's tweet from 2021 supporting Shami goes viral after India's win in World Cup

One of India’s highest grossing films, 1 actor became superstar, other failed at box-office, career of actresses…

World Cup 2023: If AUS vs SA semifinal is washed out, here’s what will happen next

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Iqraa Hassan, Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

Toddler plays fearlessly with snake, viral video ignites online debate

Love story of Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan

Most centuries in ICC World Cup history

India's winter wonderland destinations

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

Manoj Bajpayee's sassy reply to news portal asking who is hero of Ind vs NZ World Cup semifinal: 'Don't do injustice...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

Directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun and Badlapur fame, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas will now release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starring one of the most interesting pairings of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas has had its release date changed again. Initially slated to hit theatres on December 15, the film was preponed to December 8 and has now been pushed to next year. The Sriram Raghavan directorial will now release on January 12, 2024.

This change is due to multiple big movies releasing in the last two months this year. These include Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 which has already hit theatres on Diwali. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, and Prabhas' Salaar are scheduled to release in December. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official statement from the makers, along with the film's two new posters, on his X (previously known as Twitter) account. "We have made this film with a lot of love and passion, like every filmmaker does. However, with back-to-back movie releases and packed last two months of 2023, we have taken the decision to bring our film to theatres on 12 Jan 2024", the official statement reads as per Taran's post.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun, Badlapur, and Johnny Gaddaar fame, Merry Christmas is shot in two languages - Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors. The suspense thriller is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and JayaTaurani's Tips Films and Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg's Matchbox Pictures.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was most recently seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, which released in cinemas on Diwali on November 12. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy action thriller is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen playing the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The action-packed entertainer, which marked the Bollywood debut of the filmmaker Atlee and the actress Nayanthara, grossed more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide.

READ | Mahesh Thakur recalls being called 'BJP guy, anti-Congress' for his portrayal of PM Narendra Modi: 'Let me do my job'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: Part of rocket makes uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star was Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Explained: Controversy behind India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal's pitch

UP: Fire breaks out in Vaishali Superfast Express in Etawah, no injuries reported

Get these trendy men's running shoes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE