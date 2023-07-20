Headlines

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas 'not one, but two films'? Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan makes big revelation

UPSC Recruitment Test 2023: Exam dates released for various posts at upsc.gov.in

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas 'not one, but two films'? Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan makes big revelation

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan reveals Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas is 'not one, but two films'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 07:25 AM IST

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan recently announced the release date of his upcoming movie Mery Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The director now revealed that the Tamil version will be different from the Hindi version of the movie. 

In a conversation with News18, Sriram Raghavan said, “It’s not one film, it’s two films. There is a Hindi film, which has got Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif and one child along with a few other characters. There is a Tamil film with the same Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina and the child, and the other actors are different.”

He further added, “So I wanted to make a Tamil film also since Vijay is a very acclaimed actor in the South and I thought it will be just good for us to make two versions of this film. They are broadly the same, 95 percent they are the same but of course, language changes, and some characters also I wanted to change so that it doesn’t look like a dubbed film. I am a Tamilian myself so this is one chance so let me also try to make a Tamil film so this is two in one kind of film.” 

He also talked about casting Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi together and said, “When you see the film, you’ll know. The story is such that I just needed a very off-beat pairing or casting and I was trying various combinations and permutations and I happened to meet Vijay at a festival in Melbourne and I’d seen some of his films. I just felt, ‘What if I do this odd combination’ and it has got its curiosity value, I hope. Both are very interesting characters in the film. When you see the film you’ll why I cast them. I just wanted two people who have never worked with each other and you can’t even think ye saath mein kya karenge.” 

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas brings together Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for the very first time. The movie’s release date was recently announced as December 15 and is set to clash with Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha.

