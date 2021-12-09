Headlines

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal’s WHOPPING net worth in crores will leave your jaw dropped

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are doing incredibly well in their life and have made it to the Forbes India List 2019.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2021, 09:46 AM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9 (today). Several celebs are expected to attend the celebration, including Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Radhika Madan, Akshay Kumar, and Suneil Shetty. Without a doubt, Katrina and Vicky are two of Bollywood's most well-known and successful actors, having starred in a number of blockbuster films.

 

Let's take a look at their net worth before their spectacular Indian wedding.

 

According to a News18 article, Katrina and Vicky are doing incredibly well in their life and have made it to the Forbes India List 2019, which ranks celebrities based on their incomes and fame quotient. According to the list, Katrina made a total of Rs 23.63 crore in 2019, while Vicky too had a successful year, earning Rs 10.42 crore.

 

Katrina Kaif dropped two spots on the 2019 list, as her earnings fell from Rs 33.67 crore in 2018 to Rs 23.63 crore in 2019. 

 

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal was the most searched celebrity in India in 2019. ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ was his highest-grossing film, grossing almost Rs 350 crore at the box office.

 

In terms of films, Katrina Kaif has a number of projects in the works. ‘Sooryavanshi’, a multi-starrer, was her most recent film. She'll next be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, as well as the upcoming instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, starring Salman Khan.

 

‘Sardar Udham’ was Vicky Kaushal's most recent film. The actor will soon be seen in ‘Sam’, a biopic about Sam Manekshaw.

